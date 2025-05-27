Ethical AI, stronger frameworks to combat illicit trafficking of cultural property: India at BRICS forum

NEW DELHI: India on Monday called upon BRICS to lead not just geopolitically, but also civilisationally, forging a "cultural ecosystem" that celebrates diversity, deepens humanity and anchors progress in shared values.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in his address at the BRICS Culture Ministers' Meeting in Brazil, also called for "stronger legal frameworks" to combat illicit trafficking of cultural property, and advocated "ethical AI" that respects cultural diversity.

The ministerial-level dialogue culminated in the "adoption of a Joint Declaration outlining four strategic cultural priorities," the Indian Ministry of Culture said in a late-night statement.

These four priorities are -- "Culture, Creative Economy, and Artificial Intelligence (AI); Culture, Climate Change, and the Post-2030 Development Agenda; Return and Safeguarding of Cultural Property; and BRICS Cultural Festivals and Alliances", it said. The declaration reflects a collective vision for inclusive, rights-based, and innovation-driven cultural development, the ministry said

"It recognises culture and creative industries as drivers of sustainable growth, calls for ethical AI integration, safeguards for traditional knowledge, and advocates increased cultural investment," it added.

The 10th BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting was hosted at the iconic Itamaraty Palace, which houses Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Brazil is currently the chair of the influential grouping.

In a post on X, the Union minister shared some of the broader contours of his address and some photos.

At the key meeting being hosted in Brasilia, Shekhawat also "raised concern over the illicit online trade of cultural property and welcomed Brazil's focus on restitution -- a cause close to the Global South's civilisational soul".

BRICS' other members include Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

This year's meeting will focus on "strengthening cultural cooperation, enhancing institutional collaboration, and developing joint cultural projects aimed at preserving and promoting the rich cultural diversity of the BRICS nations," the Indian Culture Ministry said on May 24.

"Addressed the gathering of BRICS Culture Ministers in Brazil today -- to reaffirm India's commitment to cultural cooperation rooted in justice, innovation, and heritage. From championing the creative economy as a driver of inclusive growth, to advocating ethical AI, stronger digital safeguards, and climate resilience through indigenous wisdom -- India placed culture at the heart of sustainable development," the Union minister said in his post on X.

Shekhawat said he "called upon BRICS to lead not just geopolitically, but civilisationally -- forging a cultural ecosystem that celebrates diversity, deepens humanity, and anchors progress in shared values".

In his post, he also mentioned that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, "India has reclaimed 642 heritage objects since 2014 -- not merely returns, but acts of justice that restore memory, dignity, and multilateral trust".

"'Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi' -- development and heritage must walk together. India, led by PM Modi, stands ready to walk this journey with all BRICS partners," he said in the post.

The culture ministry, in its May 24 statement, said the Union minister, at this forum, was to highlight India's "enduring commitment to cultural diplomacy, heritage conservation and people-to-people exchanges".

"India will advocate for enhanced multilateral collaboration and inclusive cultural growth through the BRICS framework," it had said.

The ministry said Shekhawat pitched for "stronger legal frameworks to combat illicit trafficking of cultural property, especially online."

He called for ethical AI that respects cultural diversity, intellectual property, and fair remuneration for creators, and integration of indigenous knowledge into climate adaptation and resilience efforts. The Union minister also called for "expanded multilateral and bilateral cooperation in museums, heritage, performing arts, literature, and traditional crafts", it said.

He welcomed "Brazil’s initiative on the restitution of cultural property, describing it as a step toward cultural justice and civilisational dignity". The theme of the ministerial meeting was “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance,” it said.

On the sidelines of the forum, Shekhawat held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Brazil, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to explore partnerships in creative economy, cultural exchange, and digital innovation, officials said. Earlier, the BRICS Culture Working Group meeting was convened from May 22–23, it said.