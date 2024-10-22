Ernakulam to Pune SF Express rescheduled on 22.10.2024

Begin typing your search...

    22 Oct 2024 10:43 AM IST
    CHENNAI: Train No 22149 Ernakulam - Pune Superfast Express scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 2.15 am on October 22 (today), which was earlier rescheduled to leave at 8.30 am instead, has been rescheduled again.

    The train will now leave at 11.30 am today, due to late running of the pairing train (late by 9 hrs, 15 minutes), Southern Railway said.

