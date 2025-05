CHENNAI: Train No 22878 Ernakulam Jn – Howrah Express scheduled to leave Ernakulam Jn at 11.25 pm on May 5 (Today) is rescheduled to leave Ernakulam Jn at 4 am on May 6 (Tomorrow) due to late running of pairing rake (Late by 04 hours 35 mins), said a Southern Railway note.