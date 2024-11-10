Encounter on outskirts of Srinagar, terrorists believed to be trapped

SRINAGAR: Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in an encounter with security forces in Zabarwan forest area on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Sunday, officials said here.

The gunbattle broke out around 9 am in the forest area connecting Dachigam and upper reaches of Nishat area here, they said.

The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area following information about presence of terrorists there.

A senior official said there have been positive sighting of two to three terrorists in the area.

"However, due to the difficult terrain, the exact location is not noted.Some shots were fired on our troops as well. The cordon has been intensified and we are hopeful that militants will be tracked and neutralised," DIG, Central Kashmir, Rajiv Pandey said.