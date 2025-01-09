Begin typing your search...

    Encounter breaks out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

    The gunfight started in the morning in a forest along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, the official said

    AuthorPTIPTI|9 Jan 2025 1:43 PM IST
    Encounter breaks out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh
    X

    Representative Image (ANI)

    SUKMA: An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday, a senior police official said.

    The gunfight started in the morning in a forest along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, the official said.

    Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action- an elite unit of CRPF) were involved in the operation, he said.

    Intermittent exchange of fire was still under way, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.

    naxalitesGunfightSukma
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick