Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kupwara
In the last few months, there has been a spike in terror attacks in the Jammu region, including the terror attack on an army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur.
NEW DELHI: An encounter broke out between Army troops and terrorists in the forest area along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Macchil sector of Kupwara on Saturday, defence officials said.
Further details are awaited.
