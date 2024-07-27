Begin typing your search...

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kupwara

In the last few months, there has been a spike in terror attacks in the Jammu region, including the terror attack on an army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur.

ByANIANI|27 July 2024 5:48 AM GMT
Three terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter (ANI)

NEW DELHI: An encounter broke out between Army troops and terrorists in the forest area along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Macchil sector of Kupwara on Saturday, defence officials said.

Further details are awaited.

NationArmy troopsKupwarasecurity forces
ANI

