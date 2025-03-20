Begin typing your search...
Encounter breaks out between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh
The intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, the official said, adding that further details were awaited
BIJAPUR: An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, a senior police official said.
The gunfight started in a forest along the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation in Gangaloor police station area (Bijapur), he said.
The intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.
Next Story