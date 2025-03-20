Encounter breaks out between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

BIJAPUR: An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, a senior police official said.

The gunfight started in a forest along the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation in Gangaloor police station area (Bijapur), he said.

The intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.