Encounter breaks out between police, Naxals in Kanker; two personnel injured

KANKER: Two security personnel sustained injuries after an encounter broke out between the police and Naxalites in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

The encounter is underway in the forest area of the Chhotebethiya police station limits, Kanker Superintendent of Police, IK Elesela, said.

Further details are awaited. Last month, another encounter broke out between naxalites and security forces in Kanker district.

One Naxal was killed in the encounter.

The police also recovered one gun, explosives and other materials.

In a separate incident, a Naxalite was killed during an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Dantwada district.