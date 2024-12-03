Empathy, not sympathy: President Murmu stresses equal opportunities for persons with disabilities

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday emphasized the need for empathy, inclusivity and equal opportunities for persons with disabilities (Divyangjan), and asserted that their empowerment is a collective responsibility of society and the government.

Speaking at the National Awards ceremony for individuals and organisations working for the welfare of Divyangjan, Murmu called for a shift in societal attitudes.

"They need empathy, not sympathy. They deserve natural affection, not special attention. Above all, they should experience respect," President Murmu said, urging people to foster a society that treats Divyangjan with dignity and equality.

The President highlighted that being differently abled is not a limitation but a "special condition" that demands tailored support.

"Special training, counselling and facilities must be provided for their needs. While the government is giving priority to their welfare, society must also step forward to prioritise their inclusion," she said.

The President pointed to the remarkable achievements of Divyangjan in various fields, particularly sports.

"In the 2012 Paralympics, India secured just one medal. However, in 2024, awareness and support for Divyangjan have resulted in our athletes winning 29 medals. This progress reflects our growing sensitivity and commitment to their empowerment," she said.

President Murmu also stressed the importance of creating an inclusive environment.

She underscored that true accessibility is achieved when facilities are designed to be effortlessly usable by Divyangjan.

"Ease of living for Divyangjan is a crucial metric of societal progress. A truly sensitive society ensures equal opportunities and seamless access for everyone," she said.

The Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan (Accessible India Campaign), she noted, exemplifies the government's commitment to improving the ease of living for Divyangjan.

"Various ministries and departments are collaborating under a whole-of-government approach to enhance accessibility. I urge them to work together more cohesively, especially in advancing the social and economic empowerment of Divyangjan," she added.

The President called for special efforts to reach Divyangjan in rural and remote areas.

"Earlier, only three types of disabilities were recognised. Today, this has expanded to 21, marking a transformative change in the development and welfare of Divyangjan," she said.

Thirty-three individuals, institutions and organisations that have made significant contributions to the empowerment of persons with disabilities were awarded at the ceremony.