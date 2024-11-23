Elections 2025: Counting under way in Maharashtra, Jharkhand; Wayanad in focus among bypolls

CHENNAI/MUMBAI/RANCHI/NEW DELHI: The high-profile battle of ballots between the ruling Mahayuti alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) has entered the final phase, with the counting of votes beginning on Saturday (November 23).

Another fight is between the ruling INDIA bloc led by Hemant Soren’s JMM and the BJP-led NDA in Jharkhand.

There are dozens of bypolls in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, and Karnataka, but the one that is most eagerly watched is the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the main candidate.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Wayanad LS bypoll: Priyanka in lead by over 55,000 votes after close to 2 hrs of counting

Congress-led UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday extended her lead by over 55,000 votes after nearly two hours of counting of the ballots polled in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala, according to the Election Commission.

However, TV channel reports showed Priyanka in the lead by over 70,000 votes.

According to figures released by the EC at around 9.50 am, Priyanka received 86,303 votes with LDF's Sathyan Mokeri at second with 26,245 and BJP's Navya Haridas third with 16,223.

Jharkhand polls: BJP leading in 39, JMM ahead in 38

The BJP was leading in 39 of the 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand while the JMM was ahead in 38 as the counting of votes was underway on Saturday, according to reports of TV channels.

Maharashtra assembly polls: Mahayuti leads in 157 seats, MVA ahead in 125

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance was leading in 157 of the 288 seats in the state and the Maha Vikas Aghadi in 125 as counting of votes commenced Saturday morning in the November 20 elections, TV channels reported.

However, the Election Commission of India’s website showed trends in 150 of the 288 seats.

As per ECI figures, in the Mahayuti, BJP candidates were leading in 50 seats, Shiv Sena in 27 and NCP in 22 seats. It said in the MVA, Congress candidates were leading in 14 seats, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) in 13 seats and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in 12 seats.

BJP leads in Palakkad Assembly seat in Kerala

The BJP-led NDA candidate C Krishnakumar took an initial lead in the Palakkad Assembly bypoll as the counting of votes commenced on Saturday, according to TV channels. Krishnakumar got 1,016 votes after the first phase of counting, which included postal ballots.

However, there was no official confirmation from the Election Commission in this regard.

The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of Congress leader Shafi Parambil, who vacated the seat after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara in the general election this year.

Jharkhand polls: BJP leading in 25, JMM ahead in 10

The BJP was leading in 25 of the 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand while the JMM was ahead in 10 as the counting of postal ballots was underway on Saturday, TV channels reported.

Wayanad LS bypoll: Priyanka in lead by over 35,000 votes after one hour of counting

Congress-led UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was in the lead by over 35,000 votes after one hour of counting of the ballots polled in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala on Saturday, according to TV channel reports.

According to figures released by the Election Commission, Priyanka is leading by 4,374 votes.

Maharashtra assembly polls: Mahayuti leads in 31 seats, MVA ahead in 18

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance was leading in 31 of the 288 seats in the state and the Maha Vikas Aghadi in 18 as counting of votes commenced Saturday morning in the November 20 elections.

The Mahayuti was leading in 26 seats after counting of postal ballots commenced, TV channels reported. There was no word yet from the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, MVA collected letters of support from more than 160 of its candidates and some independents, pledging their backing for the alliance in forming a government in the state if voted to power.

Counting begins for Jharkhand Assembly polls

Amid stringent three-tier security arrangements, counting of votes for all 81 Assembly constituencies of Jharkhand began at 8 am in 24 centres across the state on Saturday.

State Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar has said trends are expected to start pouring in from 9.30 am. The final results are likely to be announced by 5 p.m.

The Election Commission has barred state police personnel from enter the counting halls.

Kerala bypolls: Counting of votes begins in Wayanad

The counting of votes cast in the bypolls for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and the Palakkad and Chelakkara assembly constituencies in Kerala commenced at 8 am on Saturday.

In Wayanad, of the 16 candidates who contested, the main contenders are Congress-led UDF's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is making her electoral debut, CPM-led LDF's Sathyan Mokeri, a political veteran, and BJP-headed NDA's Navya Haridas.

Priyanka will be hoping to succeed her brother Rahul Gandhi, who vacated the seat following his decision to remain in the Rae Bareli constituency after winning the two seats in this year's elections. He had won from here in 2019 and his resignation necessitated the bypoll.