Elderly population in India expected to double by 2050: UNFPA India chief

NEW DELHI: India's elderly population is expected to double by 2050, UNFPA India chief Andrea Wojnar said, stressing that more investment in healthcare, housing and pensions is needed, especially for older women who are "more likely to live alone and face poverty".



In an interview with PTI given days after the World Population Day on July 11, Resident Representative for UNFPA India, Wojnar, outlined key population trends that India is prioritising to accelerate sustainable development.

These trends include the youthful population, ageing population, urbanisation, migration, and climate resilience, each presenting unique challenges and opportunities for the nation.

She said as the number of individuals, aged 60 and above, is projected to double to 346 million by 2050, there is a pressing need for increased investment in healthcare, housing and pension schemes.

"...especially for older women who are more likely to live alone and face poverty," she said.

India boasts a substantial youthful population, with 252 million people aged between 10 and 19 years, the UNFPA India head said.

She highlighted that investing in health, education, job training, and job creation, alongside promoting gender equality, can unlock the potential of this demographic, driving the nation toward sustainable progress.

"With India projected to be 50 per cent urban by 2050, building smart cities, strong infrastructure, and affordable housing is crucial to manage slum growth, air pollution, and environmental issues,” Wojnar said.

“Urban plans should also consider women's needs for safety and security, and access to health care and education and jobs to promote gender equality and improve overall quality of life," she said.

She also noted that managing internal and external migration requires meticulous planning, skills development, and economic opportunity distribution.

Addressing the specific challenges faced by women as migrants or spouses left behind is essential for balanced growth. Integrating climate resilience into development plans and investing in renewable energy is vital, she said.

"Climate change can affect reproductive health, making it harder to conceive, causing pregnancy complications, and limiting healthcare access during emergencies. Addressing these issues is key for gender equality and sustainable development," she said.

By focusing on these trends, India continues to strive for more sustainable and equitable growth, Wojnar added.

Noting that India, the first country to implement a national family planning programme, has made significant progress, she said "some challenges remain".

"With 9.4 per cent of family planning needs unmet and 7.5 per cent of pregnancies unplanned, according to the latest data from NFHS-5 (2019-21). This year's theme supports efforts to improve access to contraceptives and family planning resources, particularly in high-need areas," she said.

Emphasising informed choices showcases the transformative impact on public health, promoting healthier families and communities, she said this focus also aligns with the international theme.

"Embracing the power of inclusive data towards a resilient and equitable future for all," she underscored the importance of data-driven policies to ensure universal access to resources and services.

On this year's theme of the World Population Day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) is highlighting "Healthy timing and spacing of pregnancies for the well-being of mother and child" as they are essential for maternal and child health, with experts recommending at least 24 months between giving birth and becoming pregnant again. This reduces health risks and strengthens family bonds.

She said UNFPA, in 2023, distributed 1,00,000 Single Rod Subdermal Implants and 2,00,000 doses of DMPA SC (Antara-SC) across 10 Indian states.

"These long-lasting, reversible contraceptives are ideal for young people and couples seeking to delay or space pregnancies," she said.

As part of the FP 2030 (Family Planning) Partnership, the UNFPA chief said India is enhancing contraceptive choices, promoting healthy pregnancy spacing, and increasing access to family planning services, especially in high-need and underserved areas. Efforts also focus on changing social and behavioral attitudes toward family planning.

Since 2023, UNFPA has trained 47 midwifery educators at the National Midwifery Training Institutes in Udaipur and Patiala, she said.

These educators have supported over 5,000 prenatal visits and assisted with 550 normal deliveries, allowing women to choose their birthing positions and have companions, including a male partner, providing crucial emotional support and fostering stronger family relationships, Wojnar said.

Noting that respectful maternity care empowers women to make informed decisions about their reproductive health, she said these efforts aim to reduce maternal deaths and improve health outcomes for mothers and babies, particularly in underserved areas.