Eighth cheetah dies at Kuno National Park

BHOPAL: Male cheetah Suraj, translocated from Africa, died at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, forest officials said. It took the number of cheetahs that have died at the park in Sheopur district since March this year to eight.

Only three days ago another translocated male cheetah, Tejas, had died at the park. Suraj was found lying still in Palpur East Forest Range’s Masavani beat by a monitoring team on Friday morning.