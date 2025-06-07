Begin typing your search...

    Eid ul-Azha reminds us of blessing of generosity: Dhankhar

    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday extended greetings on Eid ul-Azha, saying the festival is a reminder of the power of sacrifice and the blessing of generosity.

    NEW DELHI: Jun 7 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday extended greetings on Eid ul-Azha, saying the festival is a reminder of the power of sacrifice and the blessing of generosity.

    In a post on X, he said the values of selflessness and service that the festival upholds are timeless virtues that enrich the country's democratic fabric and strengthen the bonds of its diverse society.

    "May this occasion inspire us to come together in a shared spirit of unity and work together to build a just, peaceful, and equitable nation," the vice president said.

