ED to move court against Bengal CID’s notice to officer: Sources

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has decided to move the Kolkata High Court against the notice sent to Deputy Director Gaurav Varil asking him to be present at the CID headquarters at Bhabani Bhawan here for questioning in connection with the cases against the arrested Trinamool Congress leader, Sheikh Shahjahan, said sources on Monday.

After Gaurav Varil did not turn up at the CID office to honour the first notice of appearance, the latter served him a fresh notice asking him to be present at the Bhabani Bhawan on Tuesday. Thereafter, the central agency decided to move to the court against such notices by CID to its senior official.

Sources said that the since a case relating to ED’s appeal for an independent CBI probe in the attack on their sleuths on January 5 is already pending at a division bench of the Calcutta High Court there is no point in his officer going to CID office till the time the matter is disposed at the court.

To recall, first a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court directed a probe by a joint SIT of CBI and West Bengal Police in the attack on ED and CAPF personnel. However, the ED then approached a division of Calcutta High Court challenging the single-judge bench order and demanding an independent CBI probe in the matter. Thereafter, the division bench had put an interim stay on the formation of the joint SIT and probe by it.

The first notice from CID to ED’s deputy director served under Section 160 of the CrPC is to get some information from him since the ED is a complainant against arrested Trinamool Congress leader in the case of the attack on its official on January 5.

The ED official was also served a notice under Section 91 of the CrPC to come with certain documents related to the matter.

Gaurav Varil was the one to register the complaint on behalf of the ED against Shahjahan and his associates responsible for the attack on their sleuths. In that attack three ED officials were severely injured and also had to be hospitalised.