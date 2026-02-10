ED registers money laundering case in Tirupati laddu 'adulteration' case

The federal probe agency booked a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) sometime back to probe the alleged proceeds of crime or illicit funds generated by the accused, they said.

The ED is looking at the FIR, documents and chargesheet filed recently in the case by a CBI-led special investigation team (SIT), the officials said.

The SIT has named 36 people, including nine Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials and five dairy experts, as accused in the matter.