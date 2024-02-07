ED conducts raids against former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat in money laundering case

DEHRADUN: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches against Congress leader and former minister Harak Singh Rawat as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The searches were carried out at multiple premises in Uttarakhand, Delhi and Chandigarh, they said.

Rawat had quit the BJP ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand assembly polls and joined the Congress.

The ED investigation is understood to be linked to alleged illegal activities in the state's Corbett Tiger Reserve.