Ecology being destroyed in name of development: West Bengal Gov on flood

WEST BENGAL: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday said the ecology is being destroyed in the name of development, and maintained that specific studies need to be undertaken to mitigate disasters like the one that struck Sikkim.

Speaking to reporters on the way to the flood-affected areas of northern West Bengal, he said a permanent solution should be found so that such calamities do not strike again.

Bose reached Siliguri from Kolkata for taking an aerial survey of the flood-affected districts of Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar. ''I would like to see as many places as possible so that I can have a feel of what is happening on the ground.

More than that, I would like to go to the camps and listen to the people -- their views, sentiments and grievances. Also, what are their views on preventing such things in the future,'' he told reporters at Seti Jhora. ''There are various reasons behind these disasters.

Specific studies have to be done and assessments made. I can say from my experience in disaster management that these accidents are not accidental. In the name of development, we are destroying ecology,'' he added. The governor said that there should be a balance between development and conservation.

''Back to nature is the permanent answer to this,'' he said. The governor went to the northern districts on a day the ruling TMC scheduled a 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' march in Kolkata, demanding the release of MGNREGA funds from the Centre.

Bose is scheduled to fly to New Delhi after completing his survey of the flood situation, an official said. He had reached New Delhi from Kochi on Wednesday evening, and came to Kolkata from there to take stock of the flood situation. A flash flood in the Teesta river in Sikkim inundated the northern plains of West Bengal, due to which thousands of people were moved out of their houses.

The flash flood, triggered by a cloudburst in Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim on Wednesday, caused the accumulation of huge quantity of water, which turned towards Chungthang dam destroying the power infrastructure before moving downstream in spate.

Fourteen people have died and 102 others, including 22 army personnel, were missing in Sikkim due to the disaster.