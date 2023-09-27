ECI to publish electoral draft roll on Oct 27

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) would publish the draft roll on October 27 as per the revised schedule of the exercise of the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2024.

The commission, in a statement, said the integrated draft electoral roll would be published on October 27. Hitherto, the date for the same has been fixed on October 17.

Since publishing the draft electoral roll on October 27, the electorates can file claims and objections till December 12. Special camps would be conducted on November 4, 5, 18 and 19, while disposal of claims would be carried out on December 26 and the final electoral roll would be published on January 5, 2024, said the statement.

Online filing is also available by going to the websites - www.voters.eci.gov.in, http://votersportal.eci.gov.in and Voters help line mobile app, the release said and added that persons completing 18 years on January 1, March 1, July 1 and October 1 in 2024 and persons names not included in the electoral rolls can apply for inclusion in Form 6.