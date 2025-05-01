ECI takes new measures to make electioneering robust and voter-friendly

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India has taken fresh initiatives to improve the accuracy of electoral rolls. More importantly, the move will enable authorities to obtain death registration data electronically for updating electoral rolls, issue photo identification cards to Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and distribute voter information slips, making the entire electioneering process more robust and voter-friendly.

The Commission has introduced these new measures to enhance the accuracy of the electoral rolls and to make the voting process more convenient for citizens. The initiatives align with the roadmap laid out by the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, during the Conference of Chief Electoral Officers held in March this year, said ECI's Deputy Director P Pawan in a statement.

The Commission will now obtain death registration data electronically from the Registrar General of India, in accordance with Rule 9 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and Section 3(5)(b) of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 (as amended in 2023). This will ensure that Electoral Registration Officers receive timely information about registered deaths. BLOs will be able to re-verify the information through field visits without having to wait for a formal request under Form 7, the statement added.

Voter-friendly information slips will also be distributed, with the voter's serial and part numbers printed more prominently using larger font sizes. In addition, ID cards will be issued to BLOs to ensure that voters can recognise and interact with them confidently, the statement further noted.