ECI issues notice to Priyanka over remarks on PM Modi

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has issued a notice to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election public meeting in Madhya Pradesh and asked her to reply by Thursday 8 p.m.

In a notice to Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday night, the poll panel said, "Whereas, the Commission has received a complaint from the Bharatiya Janata Party vide their representation dated November 10 wherein it has been alleged that while addressing a public rally at Sanwer Assembly Constituency in Madhya Pradesh, you have made unverified and false statements in respect of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that have the potential to mislead the public and tarnish the image of the Prime Minister."

The Commission said that the public generally believes that the statements made by the senior leader that too of a star campaigner of a National Party, are true, "it is expected that such a leader is privy to and possesses factual base of the statements made by him or her".

"You must have verified the facts as stated so as to not leave any possibility of misleading the voters," the poll panel said.

"Now, therefore, you are hereby called upon to explain your statement made against star campaigner of another National Party and to show cause by 8 p.m. of November 16, 2023 as to why appropriate action for violation of Model Code of Conduct should not be taken against you," the Commission said.

"In the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any further reference to you," the poll panel said.

Polling for the 230-member MP Assembly is scheduled on November 17 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.