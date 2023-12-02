ECI agreed to postpone counting considering people's sentiments: Mizoram CEO

AIZAWL: Following the postponement of the counting of votes for the Mizoram assembly elections, Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas said that the Election Commission of India agreed to the request of social organisations and political parties as "Sunday being devoted to church duties and prayers."

As the Election Commission of India rescheduled the counting of votes to December 4 (Monday), preparations are in full swing in the state to ensure smooth conduct of operations.

"As per the original schedule, the counting of votes for all the five pollgoing states was on December 3, which is a Sunday. The civil organizations and the political parties had requested the ECI that considering the sentiments of the people, Sunday being devoted to church duties and prayers, they had requested ECI that the counting date be changed," Madhup Vyas said on Saturday.

"Yesterday, ECI agreed to the request of social organizations and political parties and the counting date has been advanced by one day. The other four states will be counting the votes on Sunday. We will be counting on the next day, that is Monday, December 4," he added.

On electoral preparedness, Vyas said, "As per the guidelines of ECI, after the polling on November 7, all the EVMs were sealed in the designated strongholds which are guarded by CAPF."

"For counting, we have 40 counting halls. Earlier, we had 22 general observers...ECI has posted 40 counting observers...These 40 counting halls are located in 13 locations. In all the districts, there is one location, mostly at the district headquarters...All 13 locations will be covered with webcasting and videography. We had undertaken a complete full dress rehearsal on November 27," he added.

The State election department informed that all preparations and arrangements have been made for the counting scheduled to be held on Monday.

On the rescheduling of the counting day, the ECI on Friday said that the date has been revised for counting in Mizoram as several representations were received from various quarters of the state to change the vote counting day.

According to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Mizoram, the counting will be conducted in 13 centres across the state and 40 counting halls. There will be 399 EVM tables and 56 postal ballot tables in 40 counting halls across the state. Nearly 4000 personnel will be involved in the counting of votes, as per the state election department.