EC to announce Delhi poll schedule today
NEW DELHI: The Election Commission will on Tuesday announce the schedule for polls to the Delhi Legislative Assembly.
The Commission has convened a press conference at 2 pm on Tuesday to announce the election schedule. The term of the 70-member Assembly ends on February 23, and elections have to held before that to constitute a new House.
Delhi has traditionally seen assembly polls in a single phase.
