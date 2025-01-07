Begin typing your search...

    EC to announce Delhi poll schedule today

    The Commission has convened a press conference at 2 pm on Tuesday to announce the election schedule

    AuthorPTIPTI|7 Jan 2025 9:04 AM IST
    Election Commission of India (ECI)

    NEW DELHI: The Election Commission will on Tuesday announce the schedule for polls to the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

    The Commission has convened a press conference at 2 pm on Tuesday to announce the election schedule. The term of the 70-member Assembly ends on February 23, and elections have to held before that to constitute a new House.

    Delhi has traditionally seen assembly polls in a single phase.

