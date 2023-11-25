Begin typing your search...

EC remains silent when PM Modi makes ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’ remark in Karnataka polls: Sitaram Yechury

Addressing media here, he said in order to save the constitution and democracy in this country, the BJP has to be kept out of power.

ByPTIPTI|25 Nov 2023 11:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-25 11:30:40.0  )
HYDERABAD: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday said the Election Commission remained silent when Prime Minister Narendra Modi made comments like 'Jai Bajran Bali' during election campaigns but reacted to utterances of opposition leaders.

Addressing media here, he said in order to save the constitution and democracy in this country, the BJP has to be kept out of power. Otherwise, the nation’s secular democracy cannot be protected.

“Prime Minister, during the Karnataka elections, asked voters to vote saying Jai Bajrang Bali. There was no objection from the Election Commission on that. But, if opposition leaders say something then there will be notices and procedures take place,” Yechury alleged.

On the situation in the five states where assembly polls are held or underway, the senior CPM leader said there is a tough fight between Congress and BJP in Rajasthan while the saffron party is facing headwinds in the rest.

Yechury is in Telangana to participate in the CPM party’s poll campaign.

NationalCPI(M) General SecretarySitaram YechuryBJPPrime Minister Narendra ModiCPM party’s poll campaign
PTI

