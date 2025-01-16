Begin typing your search...

    EC issues advisory on use of AI in poll campaigning

    The advisory introduces labelling and disclosure norms requiring parties to clearly label any materials generated or significantly altered by AI technologies with a notation such as "AI-Generated"/ "Digitally Enhanced"/"Synthetic Content”.

    AuthorPTIPTI|16 Jan 2025 12:53 PM IST
    EC issues advisory on use of AI in poll campaigning
    X

    Election Commission of India

    NEW DELHI: Against the backdrop of increasing use of artificial intelligence in campaigning and its potential to influence voter opinion, the Election Commission on Thursday issued an advisory to political parties asking them to promote transparency and accountability in use of AI-generated content.

    The advisory introduces labelling and disclosure norms requiring parties to clearly label any images, videos, audio or other materials generated or significantly altered by AI technologies with a notation such as "AI-Generated"/ "Digitally Enhanced"/"Synthetic Content”.

    It also requires political parties to include disclaimers during dissemination of campaign advertisements or promotional content, wherever synthetic content is utilised.

    Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had recently cautioned against the potential of AI and deep fakes in compounding the malaise of misinformation.

    He had expressed concern that deep fakes and misinformation have the potential to erode trust in electoral processes.

    During last year's Lok Sabha elections, the Commission had issued guidelines for responsible and ethical use of social media platforms.

    artificial intelligence (AI)AI-generatedElection Commission of IndiaLok Sabha polls
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick