EC declares election dates in five states; polling in Rajasthan on Nov 23, MP on Nov 17 & Telangana on Nov 30

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Elections will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states. The announcement of poll dates was made by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar at a press conference here. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.

The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year. Congress and BJP are the key players in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Telangana is expected to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress and BJP.