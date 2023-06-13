Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, parts of north India

NEW DELHI: Earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital and parts of north India on Tuesday afternoon.

The quake was felt post 1:30 pm.

5.4 magnitude quake jolts Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, tremors felt across north India: National Centre for Seismology.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck the eastern Kashmir region in India on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 60 km (37.28 miles) and the epicentre of the quake was at a distance of 99 km north of Pathankot in northern India, the EMSC said.

Further details are awaited.