Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolts Telangana's Mulugu

MULUGU: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolted the Mulugu district of Telangana on Wednesday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the tremor was recorded at around 7:27 am on Wednesday and was centred around the Mulugu region at a depth of 40 km.

"EQ of M: 5.3, On: 04/12/2024 07:27:02 IST, Lat: 18.44 N, Long: 80.24 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Mulugu, Telangana," National Centre for Seismology posted on X.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

Further details are awaited.

There are four Seismic zones in India - Zone II, Zone III, Zone IV and Zone V. Zone V expects the highest level of seismicity whereas Zone II is associated with the lowest level of seismicity. Telangana is grouped in Zone II, low intensity zone.

Approximately, 11% of the country falls in zone V, approximately18% in zone IV, approximately 30% in zone III and the remaining in zone II. A total of approximately 59% of the landmass of India (covering all states of India) is prone to earthquakes of different intensities.