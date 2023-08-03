Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands

ANDAMAN & NICOBAR: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the early hours of Thursday, an official statement said.

The quake hit the islands at 4:17 am on Thursday.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 61 km.

In this regard, the official media handle of NCS took to Twitter and said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 03-08-2023, 04:17:58 IST, Latitude: 10.69 and Longitude: 92.05, Depth: 61 Km, Region: Andaman Islands, India."

Earlier an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale jolted the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Wednesday.

The quake occurred at around 5:40 am in the morning hours with its depth registered at 10 km.