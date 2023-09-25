Begin typing your search...

Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 8.35 am on Monday at a depth of 5 km.

ByANIANI|25 Sep 2023 4:54 AM GMT
Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Uttarakhands Uttarkashi
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

UTTARKASHI: An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 jolted Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC). According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 8.35 am on Monday at a depth of 5 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 25-09-2023, 08:35:54 IST, Lat: 31.07 & Long: 77.98, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India," NCS said in a post on X.

Mild earthquakes measuring 2.8 and 2.1 on the Richter Scale struck Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and Chamba districts earlier last week, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.


NationUttarkashi earthquake3.0 magnitude earthquakeIndia Meteorological DepartmentUttarakhand earthquake
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X