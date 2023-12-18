Earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hits Ladakh's Kargil

KARGIL: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale jolted Ladakh's Kargil on Monday evening, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred around 4:01 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres.

According to the NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at Latitude: 33.34 and, Longitude: 76.78, respectively.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8 occurred on 18-12-2023, 16:01:32 IST, Lat: 33.34 and Long: 76.78, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Kargil," the NCS posted on X. No casualties have been reported as of yet.

Further details awaited.