Earthquake of 3.4 magnitude strikes Leh, Ladakh: NCS

According to the NCS, tremors were felt at 05:39:56 Indian Standard Time (IST).

ByANIANI|30 Jan 2024 3:07 AM GMT
The depth of the quake was recorded at 5 km. (X/@NCS_Earthquake)

LEH: An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale was recorded in Leh, Ladakh, on Tuesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 30-01-2024, 05:39:56 IST, Lat: 35.27 & Long: 75.40, Depth: 5 Km, Region: Leh, Ladakh," NCS posted on X.

More details are awaited.

ANI

