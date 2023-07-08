EAM Jaishankar discusses defence ties with Tanzania's President Samia

DAR ES SALAAM: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday called on Tanzania's President Samia Hassan and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties in areas like defence and security, maritime cooperation and capacity building.

He conveyed the personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Samia.

''Honoured to call on President Samia Hassan of Tanzania. Conveyed the personal greetings of President @rashtrapatibhvn and PM @narendramodi,'' he tweeted.

''Thank her for the warm sentiments expressed about our development activities. Our water partnership and ICT collaboration have already made a strong impact. The IIT campus will take our ties to new heights,'' he said.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed for the setting up of the first overseas campus of IIT Madras in Zanzibar, which is a Tanzanian archipelago off the coast of East Africa, during Jaishankar's visit.

Jaishankar said he discussed ties in defence and security, maritime cooperation and capacity building with President Samia.

''Appreciate Tanzania's positive view of India's G20 presidency and Global South initiatives,'' he tweeted.

Jaishankar arrived here on Thursday after visiting Zanzibar.



