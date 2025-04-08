Dubai Crown Prince's India visit paves way for stronger bilateral collaboration: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's "special" visit to India paved the way for a stronger bilateral collaboration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday after meeting the influential leader from the United Arab Emirates.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also held a separate meeting with the visiting dignitary and later said India is eager to work closely with the Gulf nation in the defence sector, including in co-production and co-development projects.

Both India and the UAE are committed to working towards peace and prosperity in the region, he said.

In a social media post, Modi said Dubai has played a key role in advancing the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership.

Al Maktoum arrived in the national capital this morning on a two-day India visit. He is travelling to Mumbai after concluding his engagements in Delhi.

"Glad to meet HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai. Dubai has played a key role in advancing the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Modi said.

"This special visit reaffirms our deep-rooted friendship and paves the way for even stronger collaboration in the future," he said.

The India-UAE bilateral ties have been on an upswing in the last few years.

Following the landmark visit of Prime Minister Modi to the UAE in August 2015, bilateral relations between the two countries were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The bilateral trade and investment ties witnessed a major expansion after the two sides inked a comprehensive economic partnership agreement in 2022.

Defence Minister Singh described his meeting with Al Maktoum as "productive".

"Had a productive meeting with the Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy PM and Minister of Defence of UAE Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in New Delhi. For India, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UAE is of immense priority," he said.

"In the coming years, we are eager to work closely in areas such as defence cooperation, co-production and co-development projects, innovation and technology," Singh said.

He also said that both India and the UAE are committed to working towards peace and prosperity in the region.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar too met the Dubai Crown Prince.

"Delighted to welcome Crown Prince of Dubai and DPM and Minister of Defence of UAE HH @HamdanMohamme at the start of his first official visit to India," Jaishankar posted on 'X'.

"Value his positive sentiments for our wide-ranging cooperation and vibrant ties," he added.