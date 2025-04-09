DT Next Campus: WUD announces new UG, PG progs

CHENNAI: World University of Design (WUD) has announced a suite of new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the 2025-26 academic year. These additions are set to redefine career pathways by integrating design thinking with advanced technological and artistic disciplines.

Among the headline offerings is the B Tech in Computer Science and Design, a future-ready programme that responds to the growing impact of AI on traditional computer science degrees. This course equips students with coding expertise while embedding principles of human-centered design, ensuring they graduate with the skills to develop intelligent, user-focused solutions.

Recognising the evolving role of gaming beyond entertainment, WUD is launching an M Des in Game Design and Development, tailored for students from non-gaming backgrounds looking to enter this rapidly growing industry.

The course explores gaming applications in education, healthcare, and business, broadening career opportunities in this dynamic field.