Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Campus: WUD announces new UG, PG progs

    Among the headline offerings is the B Tech in Computer Science and Design, a future-ready programme that responds to the growing impact of AI on traditional computer science degrees.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 April 2025 7:17 AM IST
    DT Next Campus: WUD announces new UG, PG progs
    X
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: World University of Design (WUD) has announced a suite of new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the 2025-26 academic year. These additions are set to redefine career pathways by integrating design thinking with advanced technological and artistic disciplines.

    Among the headline offerings is the B Tech in Computer Science and Design, a future-ready programme that responds to the growing impact of AI on traditional computer science degrees. This course equips students with coding expertise while embedding principles of human-centered design, ensuring they graduate with the skills to develop intelligent, user-focused solutions.

    Recognising the evolving role of gaming beyond entertainment, WUD is launching an M Des in Game Design and Development, tailored for students from non-gaming backgrounds looking to enter this rapidly growing industry.

    The course explores gaming applications in education, healthcare, and business, broadening career opportunities in this dynamic field.

    undergraduatepostgraduatenew academic year
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X