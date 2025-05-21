DT Next Campus: MBU offers joint degree programme with Pennsylvania University

CHENNAI: Mohan Babu University (MBU) has partnered with Pennsylvania State University, USA, to launch India’s first-ever Joint Degree Programme with a QS Top 100 100-ranked global University. This partnership offers Indian students global exposure and a top-ranked US degree at nearly half the cost, along with access to world-class academics, research, and career opportunities.

This collaboration enables Indian students to pursue an integrated international academic journey. Under the undergraduate 2+2 structure, students will complete their first two years at MBU and the remaining two years at Penn State, earning a joint degree from both Penn State and MBU.

For postgraduate aspirants, the collaboration offers two formats: a 4+1 program (four years at MBU followed by one year at Penn State) and a 1+1 program (one year at each institution).

The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between the two institutions was signed at the MBU campus in Tirupati in the presence of Dr M Mohan Babu, Chancellor, MBU, Vishnu Manchu, Pro-Chancellor, and Vinay Maheshwari, Executive Director. Representing Penn State were Dr David M Callejo Pérez, Chancellor, and Dr Vahid Motevalli, Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.