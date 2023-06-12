DST receives 200 applications under SATHI scheme

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Union government's Department of Science and Technology (DST) received almost 200 applications under its SATHI (Sophisticated Analytical and Technical Help Institute).

Speaking to DT Next, DST Secretary Srivari Chandrasekhar said that the Union Government encourages private varsities to apply for SATHI programme (through consortium call).

"So that, one could create such Start-Ups, manufacturing units, industries, and research and development labs for the local ecosystem and also encourage private industries to invest in it. These are the moves towards achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat. We see that youngsters instead of becoming job seekers, become job creators," he added after the inauguration of the second phase of the Multidisciplinary Unit of Research and Translational Initiatives (MURTI) in the campus of GITAM deemed to be university.

"Engineers and doctors are coexisting. So, we can use engineering and medical capabilities together and India can catch up on biologics, which is going to be a big thing for the country in the future. The DST's 'Inspire' programmes would bring bright minds into science. Those with a liking for science and who should not drift into IT and night shift jobs. The programmes are to tap the best talent so that they do not just go to civil services, engineering or medical fields, but they do come to science," the official said.

To create a common platform for faculty and students of GITAM to discuss issues of national and global importance and come up with sustainable solutions, the east-coastal institution created a world-class cross-disciplinary research culture on the campus.

The MURTI will focus on research in clusters including cancer biology, material sciences, infectious biology, environmental and atmospheric sciences, chemical ecology, drug discovery, and computational linguistics.

The two labs at GITAM in its sprawling over a 100-acre campus in Vishakapatnam are likely to attract researchers and innovators from outside the institution as well.