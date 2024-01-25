Dry, snowless spell hits Himachal tourism; hotels go vacant

SHIMLA: Seldom during winter does the majestic Dhauladhar mountain range in Himachal wear a barren, snowless look. However, this winter is unlike anyone else as a continued dry spell in the state has become a serious cause of concern for the locals as well as the tourism industry in the Kangra Valley, which is popular with visitors from across the country and overseas.

No rain or snowfall has been recorded in December and January, which are considered peak winter months, in the McLeodganj, Bhagsu Nag, Naddi and Dhramkot regions of Dharamshala. With popular tourist hot spots going snowless and largely bereft of sights one associates with this time of the year, the rush of visitors has come down to a trickle.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Ashwani Bamba, president of Himachal's Hotels and Restaurants Association, said, "The dry weather has badly affected our hospitality sector. We are desperately waiting for some snowfall. It is our only fall-back option to meet our drinking water needs at this time of year. All other water sources have started drying up. I have never seen such a dry winter as we are experiencing this year. No snowfall or rain has been recorded in this region over the last two months. We are worried and helpless."

Rajesh Kumar, an employee at a private hotel employee, said, "There are about 12 hotels in Kalapur and Dharamshala and all are almost vacant. We are sitting idle and it is all because of the barren, snowless winter. This dry spell has badly affected our business. There has not been a drop of rain or snow in the mountains over the last couple of months. We are counting on some snowfall as it would bring back the tourists here."

Sohani, a student visiting McLeodganj along with her friends, said empty hotels and sparse crowds in public spaces aren't what she is used to seeing in this part of the world at this time of the year.

"We visited a waterfall but it has since dried up. There is no water in the khadd (canyon). Markets are almost empty and there is very little occupancy in hotels. In fact, hotel rooms are now available at much cheaper rates than what is normal for this time of year. Lack of snow or rainfall is to blame for the prevailing situation. This may bring more trouble for locals, as tourism happens to be their economic backbone," she said.