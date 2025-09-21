Drug-free India key message of 'Namo Yuva Run': BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

BJP Yuva Morcha chief and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday said the "drug-free India" message was the most significant takeaway from the nationwide youth run organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

PM Modi turned 75 on September 17.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Surya, and actor and fitness icon Milind Soman flagged off the run in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

The BJP Yuva Morcha organised the 'NaMo Yuva Run' at 75 locations across the country, with participation of over 10 lakh youth, Surya told reporters here.

"A drug-free India is the biggest message we can give to the young people of the country to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the parliamentarian said.

"This is the largest ever scale at which such events have been organised. I thank the youth who participated in this run," he said.

Surya also expressed gratitude to Milind Soman, who served as the run ambassador.

"I am especially thankful to Milind Soman for agreeing to be the run-ambassador and inspiring all of us," he added.