DRDO successfully conducted MPATGM weapon system developmental trials in Rajasthan

NEW DELHI: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted successful trials of the Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) Weapon System at PFFR in Rajasthan on Saturday.

The trials were conducted in the presence of the user team. During the trials, the missile performance and warhead performance were found to be remarkable.

According to a press release, the Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) Weapon System was indigenously designed and developed by DRDO. It consists of MPATGM, the Man Portable Launcher, the Target Acquisition System (TAS), and the Fire Control Unit (FCU).

An adequate number of missile firing trials have been successfully conducted towards achieving compliance with the complete operational envelope as stipulated in the GSQR (Infantry, Indian Army).

Penetration trials of the Tandem Warhead System of MPATGM have been completed and the Tandem Warhead is found capable of defeating modern armour-protected Main Battle Tank (MBT). The ATGM system is well equipped with day/night and top attack capability. Dual mode seeker functionality is a great value addition to the missile capability for Tank Warfare, the release said.

With this technology, development and successful technology demonstrations have been concluded, and the system is now ready for final user evaluation trials leading towards induction into the Indian Army, it added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded DRDO and the Indian Army for the successful trials of the system and called it an important step towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO also congratulated the teams associated with the trials.