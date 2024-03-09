Doordarshan news anchors to don Khadi attire

NEW DELHI: Nation's two iconic institutions, Prasar Bharati and Khadi Village and Industries Commission (KVIC), celebrated a momentous occasion on Saturday as they came together to strengthen the spirit of 'Khadi for Nation and Khadi for Fashion' at the Prasar Bharati Secretariat in New Delhi.

The event was attended by Manoj Kumar, Chairman KVIC, Gaurav Dwivedi, Chief Executive Officer Prasar Bharati, Priya Kumar, Director General, Doordarshan News (DD News), among other distinguished guests, and saw the launch of a new Khadi wardrobe for the news anchors of the Hindi news channel DD News and the English news channel DD India.

India's Public Service Broadcaster, Prasar Bharati and Khadi India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in September 2023, under which the anchors of DD News and DD India will now actively contribute to carrying forward India's rich heritage and modernity by wearing clothes made of Khadi.

Addressing the program, Manoj Kumar said that this initiative of DD News and Khadi India will also send a message to those who do not want to wear Khadi. He praised DD News for its innovations in the media landscape and said that the journey of Khadi has to be taken further under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While addressing the program, Gaurav Dwivedi said that this initiative will further take forward Prime Minister's vision of development along with nurturing our history and legacy. Khadi's historical significance lies in symbolizing self-reliance, and independence in India.

Mahatma Gandhi's advocacy for Khadi as a tool for economic self-sufficiency and empowerment, especially in rural economies, paved the way for its adoption as India's national fabric. This gave Khadi wide acceptance in the Indian social fabric. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong support, positions Khadi not just as a fabric but as an idea reflecting self-reliance and sustainability, boosted by 'vocal for local.'

The Prime Minister's vision sees Khadi breaking records daily, becoming a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat and promoting employment. In recent times, KVIC has achieved remarkable sales milestones, crossing INR 15 crore in India International Trade Fair, establishing Khadi as a global fashion commodity.

Doordarshan's key support aligns with the Prime Minister's vision, dedicating shows to Khadi development, reaching millions through our special broadcasts, bulletins and programs. The collaboration between Prasar Bharati and KVIC marks a significant step in popularizing Khadi.

DD News and DD India anchors will now showcase Khadi attire, connecting millions. Doordarshan, a symbol of reliability, has built a reputation for credible news coverage and quality programming, reaching every corner of India and being watched globally. Praising the brand value of DD News, the KVIC chairman said this, combined with Khadi's brand value, can do wonders. Khadi attire on DD India anchors transcends boundaries, showcasing Indian culture.

This collaboration promotes India's textile heritage and sustainable fashion choices globally. This collaboration promotes a 'Modern Khadi of New India,' aligning with the vision of a self-reliant India. Khadi represents more than just a garment--it embodies an idea of self-reliance and sustainability. The collaboration between Prasar Bharati and KVIC strengthens this idea, promoting Khadi as a symbol of modern India.