"Don't know anything about them": Newly appointed principal of RG Kar Medical College on mob vandalism

After an unidentified mob vandalised the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the newly appointed principal, Suhrita Pal said on Thursday that she doesn't know anything about the people who initiated vandalism at the hospital. "If you know anything, please tell me. I don't know anything about them," she said.

Pal, speaking on Independence Day said, "I am going for flag hoisting. We should honour our national flag." Earlier, The Calcutta High Court asked the former principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh to submit a leave application.

This came after Ghosh's appointment as principal of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata immediately after his resignation from RG Kar College triggered protests.

Sandip Ghosh resigned from the position of principal at RG Kar Medical College on Monday alleging that he was being defamed on social media platforms following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the hospital premises.

Meanwhile, the nurses working in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital demanded security after Wednesday's mob violence during a protest over the rape & murder of a woman doctor.

They say, "We need security, we don't want to hamper patient care." A hospital staff, while speaking to ANI broke down. He said, "Some people came and broke everything and went away.

A protest was going on and despite the police, those people broke everything. This is a very bad incident. When I came at 4:00 am, I saw that they had broken everything and left.

This is my workplace and I feel like crying when I see this. Many poor people come here and I feel very bad for them."

Earlier, Kolkata Police on Thursday clarified that the crime scene of the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at the RG Kar Medical College in the city had not been disturbed during the mob vandalism that broke out late on the night of August 14.

In a post on 'X', the Kolkata Police said, "The crime scene is the seminar room and it has not been touched. Don't spread unverified news. We will initiate legal action for spreading rumours."

On Wednesday night, a mob entered the RG Kar hospital campus vandalised the site of the protest and attacked vehicles and public property, forcing security officials to disperse the mob.

On August 9, a post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The victim's family has alleged that she was raped and murdered. This incident has triggered a nationwide protest by doctors and medical fraternities.