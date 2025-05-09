Don’t fall for false rumors, we have plenty of fuel: Indian Oil Corporation

CHENNAI: The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has issued a statement saying that the public doesn’t need to panic, they have ample of fuel and oil resources.

Due to the ongoing retaliation between India and Pakistan, the citizens are in a sense of panic.

The war like situation in the country sent waves of shock to the civilians.

People started hoarding and stocking up in an anticipation an upcoming crisis.

Owing to this stock up, the Indian Oil Corporation took to their X and said that they have ample of resources and the supply lines are operating smoothly.

“There is no need for panic buying” they said.

Indian Oil assured that fuel and LPG is readily available at all their outlets.