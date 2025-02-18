Domestic Violence Act: SC slams states, UTs for not filing status reports

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up several states and union territories for not filing status reports over the implementation of the domestic violence law while allowing them four more weeks subject to the payment of Rs 5,000 as costs.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Prasanna B Varale took note when the petitioner's counsel said several states and UTs did not file their status reports despite the top court's direction.

"The counsel for the respective states have sought for some more time to file status reports. Hence, four more weeks are granted to file status reports subject to payment of cost of Rs 5,000 to the Supreme Court mediation centre," the bench said.

The bench noted Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal and Assam were among the defaulters.

UTs of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Lakshadweep also did not file the status reports, it was further informed.

"Pay cost of Rs 5,000 and file it. If you don't file it, next time it will double," said Justice Nagarathna.

The bench posted the matter on March 25.

In its December 2 2024 order, the apex court said the status report had to be filed with regard to implementation of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

On January 17, the top court extended the time for filing of the status reports by the states and UTs till February 14.

While hearing the matter in November last year, the apex court said the prayers in the petition were essentially for the implementation of the 2005 law.

While issuing notices, the top court said the obligation for the implementation of the law not only rested with the Centre but also with the respective state governments.

The plea sought directions to the authorities for the proper enforcement and implementation of the provisions of the 2005 Act aside from directions for adequate appointments, notification and establishment of protection officers, service providers and shelter homes as directed under the Act.

The plea also sought initiation and strict implementation of awareness campaigns related to crime against women.