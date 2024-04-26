"Do whatever you have to do for appeasement but...": Amit Shah rails against Rahul, Cong

GUNA: In a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday it wants to restore the Muslim Personal Law in a bid to advance its appeasement politics, adding that the BJP would never let them succeed in their ulterior motives.

Addressing a public meeting at Guna in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh on Friday, Shah said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be in force across the country.

"If you have cared to read the Congress' manifesto closely, it states that they will restore the primacy of the Muslim Personal Law. They want to bring it back. You tell me: will this country run on Sharia now? Rahul Baba, do whatever you have to for appeasement. But as long as the BJP is around, we will not allow the personal law to return," the Union Home Minister said.

"This country will be run on the basis of the UCC, as it upholds and safeguards the spirit of our Constitution. We have introduced UCC in Uttarakhand and Narendra Modi-ji has guaranteed that it will be rolled out across the country (if BJP is elected for a fresh term at the Centre)," Shah added.

Coming out in glowing praise of PM Modi over his development-oriented pursuits over the last ten years at the helm, the Union Home Minister said, "The work accomplished by Modi-ji over the last ten years could only be described as historic and landmark."

"Modi-ji put a brake on cross-border terrorism and has also rid the country of Naxalism. He also freed Madhya Pradesh from Red Terror. He worked for the benefit of all, especially the SCs, STs and OBCs in his bid to take this country forward. On the other side, there is the Congress, which says that Muslims have the first right to the country's resources. However, we will not let them succeed in their motive," Shah said.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 28.15 per cent voter turnout till 11 am amid Phase 2 of polling for the Lok Sabha, according to data shared by the Election Commission (EC).

Polling for the six parliamentary seats in the state--Tikamgarh (SC), Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa and Hoshangabad--began at 7 am on Friday.

The polling for the second phase is being conducted for 88 seats across 13 states and Union Territories.

While 89 constituencies were originally scheduled to go to polls in the second phase, the EC announced later that polling in the Betul Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh was pushed back following the death of the candidate fielded by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.