DMK MP Tiruchi Siva gives breach of privilege notice against Piyush Goyal

Siva raised the issue soon after the Rajya Sabha met at 11 am and papers were tabled.

"I have given a notice of breach of privilege against Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. He has given an interview with regards to the policy decision of the government outside the House when the Parliament was in session... It amounts to breach of privilege of this House," Siva said, and was supported in his assertion by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan said he would look into it. "He has already made a statement in the House... We will look into it," he said.

A brief uproar came from the Opposition benches as the chairman proceeded with the Zero Hour.