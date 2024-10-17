Begin typing your search...

    Diwali 2024: Puducherry govt sets 2-hr time limit for firecrackers

    The government has also prohibited bursting firecrackers within 100 metres of hospitals, places of worship, educational institutions, and court premises in the union territory.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|17 Oct 2024 7:17 PM IST
    Diwali 2024: Puducherry govt sets 2-hr time limit for firecrackers
    X
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: The Puducherry government has announced that bursting of firecrackers will only be allowed for two hours on Diwali from 6 to 7 am and 7 to 8 pm.

    According to Thanthi TV, the government has also prohibited bursting firecrackers within 100 metres of hospitals, places of worship, educational institutions, and court premises in the union territory.

    DiwaliFirecrackerPuducherry Government
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick