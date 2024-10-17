Begin typing your search...
Diwali 2024: Puducherry govt sets 2-hr time limit for firecrackers
The government has also prohibited bursting firecrackers within 100 metres of hospitals, places of worship, educational institutions, and court premises in the union territory.
CHENNAI: The Puducherry government has announced that bursting of firecrackers will only be allowed for two hours on Diwali from 6 to 7 am and 7 to 8 pm.
