Disturbed by Kasaragod fireworks accident: Priyanka Gandhi

WAYANAD: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said she was disturbed by the news of the firecracker accident at a temple in Kasaragod district where over 150 people were injured and eight of them seriously.

The Congress leader, in a post on social media platform 'X', said that her thoughts and prayers were with those injured in the incident and their families.

She urged all Congress workers to "mobilise and support relief efforts".

"Deeply disturbed by the tragic firecracker blast in Kasargod, which has left hundreds injured, many in critical condition. My thoughts and prayers are with those wounded and their families during this difficult time. I urge all INC workers to mobilise and support relief efforts wholeheartedly. Wishing for the swift and full recovery of all affected," she said on 'X'.

According to the police, the fireworks accident occurred during a temple festival near Neeleswaram in Kasaragod district late Monday night.

The District Collector on Tuesday said that according to a preliminary probe, the fireworks storage facility and the place where the crackers were being burst were close by in violation of security precautions and rules.

He also said that no permission was taken by the temple management to store such large quantities of firecrackers there.