Disheartened by Union Minister Smriti Irani’s stand on menstrual leave: BRS leader Kavitha

ISLAMABAD: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Friday found fault with Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani over her statement that menstruation does not call for a specific policy for granting paid leave.

Kavitha said that she is disheartened by Irani’s dismissal of menstrual struggles in Rajya Sabha.

"Menstruation isn't a choice; it's a biological reality. Denying paid leave ignores the genuine pain countless women endure," she said while responding to Irani’s comment that she sees menstruation as a natural part of a woman’s journey and not a handicap.

"As a woman, it's appalling to see such ignorance, for our struggles, our journeys aren’t a consolation, it deserve a level playing field and that’s a non-negotiable.

"As a woman, it's disconcerting to see a lack of empathy for the genuine challenges women face and the fight we have to put up for everything. It’s high time to indeed bridge the gap between policy-making and reality with empathy and reason," she added.