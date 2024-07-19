Dibrugarh Express train mishap: Continuous train accidents extremely worrying, says Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his deepest condolences over the loss of three lives in the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express accident that occurred in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

The Leader of Opposition in a post on X said, " The news of the deaths of many passengers due to the derailment of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. Congress workers are requested to provide all possible assistance in relief and rescue efforts". Rahul Gandhi added, "The continuous train accidents are extremely worrying and are the result of the government's mismanagement and negligence. The discussion with loco pilots a few days ago and the Railway Safety Commissioner's report on recent train accidents also make this clear". "The government should immediately take full responsibility for this and tell the country its strategy for the safety of passengers and the prevention of accidents," he said. The train derailed near Gonda station in between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway station under the jurisdiction of North Eastern Railway at about 2:37 pm. As many as 4-5 coaches of the Dibrugarh Express train from the front got derailed. After getting the information, the medical team, along with senior officials from the Lucknow division of NER immediately rushed to the site. Meanwhile, restoration work is underway at the site of the accident where the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Gonda. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the injured have been taken to hospital and will be given proper treatment. He also directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work. "The train accident in Gonda district is extremely sad. District administration officials have been directed to carry out relief and rescue operations on a war footing and to take the injured to the hospital on top priority and provide them with proper treatment. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for the speedy recovery of the injured," UP CM Yogi Adityanath wrote in a post on X. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed shock and concern over the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express accident. Himanta said, "Shocked to learn about the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh train accident in UP today. I am monitoring the situation closely. No casualties from Assam reported as of now. Teams are on standby for support. We will do our best to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone." The Ministry of Railways has announced ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the family of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for grievous injury and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries in the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailment. In addition to the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) inquiry, a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the rail derailment accident.