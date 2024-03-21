Dharuhera boiler blast: Haryana CM Saini meets victims, says govt ready to provide all possible help

ROHTAK: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday interacted with the people at PGI Rohtak who were injured in a boiler blast at a factory in Dharuhera (Rewari). "CM directed the official to see to it that there is no negligence in the treatment of the injured.

The government is ready to provide all possible help to the injured," as per the CMO, Haryana.

Nearly 40 workers suffered burn injuries in the explosion incident that took place at the factory located in Dharuhera area of Rewari on March 16.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, a team of police reached the spot and the injured were shifted to the trauma centre in Rewari.

Among the injured, five workers succumbed to their injuries, police said on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Ajay, Vijay, Pankaj, Ramu, and Rajesh - all from Uttar Pradesh.

"Five of the workers injured in the boiler blast incident have died. All five of them are from Uttar Pradesh," DSP Narendra Sangwan told ANI.

"As many as 39 workers had suffered burn injuries in the explosion incident and were shifted to nearby hospitals. Some of them had to be shifted to PGI Rohtak and were later referred to Safdarjung Hospital and are undergoing treatment. Most of the victims are from UP and Bihar," the senior officer said.

"Based on a complaint lodged by a worker, a case under Section 304 of IPC (for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been registered against the factory owner, management, and contractors," the DSP said. Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed for further investigation into the incident.